Scottsville - Mae Cline, 88, of the Midway Community passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Scottsville, KY native was a homemaker, former manager of Kentucky Fried Chicken in Franklin, KY and attended New Middle Fork Missionary Baptist Church.
She was a daughter of the late Lemmie Rufus Hines and Bessie Mae Hudson Hines and wife of the late Loyce C Cline. She is survived by 1 son: Ronnie Lee Cline, Midway Community; 1 daughter: Brenda Chastain and husband, Timmy, Midway Community; 1 brother: Robert Hines, Glasgow, KY; 1 grandson: Tyler Chastain (Kayla); 2 great grandchildren: Kyler Chastain and Kaysen Chastain. She was preceded in death by 3 sisters and 5 brothers.
Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. John Mitchell and Bro. Ralph Perdue officiating and burial in Hickory Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be after 8:00 a.m. Sunday until funeral time at Goad Funeral Home. www.goadfh.com