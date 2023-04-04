Mae Etta Cohron Hines, of Bowling Green died March 30th at her residence. She was the daughter of the late John Clay and Eula Stevenson Cohron.
She was preceded in death by her husband James G. Hines, two sisters and a brother.
She was a graduate of Hadley High School and Bowling Green Business University. She was an avid bridge player, belonged to and served several community organizations.
Survivors include her daughter Donna Hines Furlong of Bowling Green, a granddaughter Jennifer Furlong of Vallejo, CA; a grandson Kent Furlong of Nashville, TN; three great-grandchildren: Porter Furlong, Oliver DelPozo and Scarlett Furlong; a sister Patricia Smith (Ronald) of Alma, AK and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 2:00 pm at The Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be Wednesday, from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm at J. C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. The family will receive visitors Thursday from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at The Presbyterian Church. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery #1. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the College Heights Foundation at Western Kentucky University, 1906 College Heights Blvd., No. 41016, Bowling Green, KY 42101-1018 or The Seamen’s Church Institute, 118 Export Street, Port Newark, NJ 07114.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.