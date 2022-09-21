Franklin – Major (Ret) John Arl Bradley passed Friday, September 16, 2022, in his ancestral home, surrounded by his family, and listening to his favorite music, the blues. Arrangements are under the direction of Crafton Funeral Home where services will be held Friday, September 23, 2022 at 4:00pm with private burial to follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Simpson County Honor Guard. Visitation will begin at 2:30pm Friday here at the funeral home. A native of Simpson County, John was the son of the late R.C & Ina Mae (Wilson) Bradley. Also preceding him were his older brother and sister Robert “Bobby” Bradley, Jr. and Virginia West. Both were enrolled in college at the time and received calls notifying them of the arrival of a baby brother. John is survived by three adult children: John Lynch (Shelly), Lisa York (Rad), and Stephanie Bradley (Bob), and four grandchildren: granddaughters Morgan Lynch and Bradley York; grandsons Tristan Daman and Seth York. In 1992, after serving twenty years in the U.S. Air Force, John retired as a Major. His military career was focused in the nuclear surety sector and saw him stationed around the United States and in England. He was most proud of his work on the Minuteman II and III Missile Projects. He deeply loved his country and was particularly fond of the Wounded Warrior Project as a way of honoring others who served. He returned to his hometown of Franklin, KY and his ancestral home in 1997. The home is known locally for its impressive white columns and often referred to as “The Bradley House”. Unfortunately, it had fallen into disrepair. Over the next decade, he worked diligently to restore the 1830’s home to its original beauty – a work in progress, as most historic homes are. He refinished every wall and floor by hand and was especially proud of the woodworking and intricate molding, much of which he did himself. Restoring and then maintaining a 200-year-old home is not for the faint of heart. Dad’s ancestral home was and is a labor of love. John loved cigarettes, a good cup of coffee, antiques, the Blues, shooting pool, dancing and mischief. He had a spectacular laugh and wry sense of humor and could communicate volumes with only his eyebrows. Dad loved nature and animals, especially dogs. Some of his most beloved dogs “Mae, Logan, and Frank” are likely welcoming him now. In his later years, Dad greatly enjoyed playing the online game, World of Warships, and became part of group of like-spirited buddies in that community. The family would like to thank friends and neighbors who helped as his health declined and his caregivers for all their love & care in helping him (and us) fulfill his final wish of passing in his beloved home. Your “taking of the baton” provided us, the family, much needed respite along the way. We especially send our gratitude to Hosparus Health of Barren River for their gentle strength as we navigated the often difficult and emotional journey to the end of life. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Hosparus Health of Barren River or the Wounded Warrior Project.
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Funeral Homes
“Offering Compassionate Service and Advice during the most difficult of times.” The successful history of JC Kirby and Sons Funera…