Bowling Green - Maleta Jean White Massey, age 68, of Riverside, departed this life Thursday, February 4, 2021, at her home. The Warren County Native was born on July 9, 1952, to the late Lester "Maletus" White and Kathleen Upton White. She was married to her husband, Steve Massey, for 49 years.
Maleta was a member of the first graduating class from Warren East High School in 1970. She continued her education at Western Kentucky University where she earned her Bachelor's degree, Master's degree, and Rank I. Upon graduation, Maleta greatly enjoyed 27 years of being a middle school language and history teacher. She began teaching in 1974 at Brownsville Junior High (1 year), followed by 4 years at Cumberland Trace Elementary where she and her husband coached the High School Lady Trojans basketball team to county championships in 1977-78 and 1978-79, then "came home" and taught at Richardsville for 9 years, and retired in 2001 from Warren East Middle School after 13 years.
Maleta was a member of Cherry's Chapel Methodist Church where she played the piano for many years. She was a Kentucky Colonel, avid democrat, devoted University of Kentucky Men's Basketball fan, cheered for the New York Yankees, and loved anything Elvis. Maleta enjoyed playing softball, riding horses, reading, and traveling, especially to anywhere near an ocean. She treasured being a mother and grandmother (Momby), loving her children and grandchildren unconditionally and supporting them as their biggest cheerleader. Her family will miss her terribly and love her always!
In addition to her husband, she leaves to honor her memory, one daughter, Penny Laine Massey Tuttle and her husband, Scott, and one son, Neal Alan Massey and his wife, Erin, three grandsons, Rumsie Massey, Brayden Tuttle, and Kaiden Tuttle, two granddaughters, Whitaker Massey and Lainey Hope Tuttle, one brother, Robin White and his wife, Darlene, several nieces and nephews, many cousins, a host of friends, and her precious Pomeranian, Magoo. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents, Ernest and Elsie (Milam) White and Clyde and Effie (Moats) Upton.
Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel with visitation from 11 a.m. until service time. Interment will be beside her beloved father and mother at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.