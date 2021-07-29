Bowling Green - Mamie Lee (Gormley) Faussett, age 95, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky. She was born in Sequim, Washington to Lee and Edith Gormley on September 21, 1925. She was a graduate of Port Angeles High School, Washington.
She was a telephone operator and administrator for a living, but she loved the outdoors; fishing and camping. Some of her favorite pass-times were bowling, reading, crossword puzzles and spending time with her family, especially her 8 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and 16 great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jerold I. Faussett; a daughter, Sharon Kamprud; a sister, Donna Oakley, her twin brother, Murray Gormley, and brother Arlie James Gormley. Her survivors include her children, Karen Renfroe (Don), Kathy Johnson (Robert), and twins, Jon Faussett (Nancy), Janice Ramge (Jim).
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky or The American Cancer Society. J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel is entrusted with all arrangements.