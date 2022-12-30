Bowling Green – Marcia Lynn White Jones, 63 of Bowling Green, Ky passed away peacefully at 7:56 pm on December 29, 2022, surrounded by her family at her home in Bowling Green. The Warren County native was born on November 16, 1959, to Mitchell White and Ruby J. White Stem. She was preceded in death by her father, a sister, Rhonda White Lambert, maternal grandparents, Walter and Orvella Beck and paternal grandparents, Morris and Alma White. Besides her mother she is survived by her companion, Dwight Morris, her daughter, Crystal Jones (Ty); sister, Ann Webster (Mark); several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Cremation was chosen at Marcia’s request. Graveside services will be held at Bowling Green Gardens on Thursday, January 5, 2022, at 1 pm. All family and friends are welcome. The family has requested that memorial donations be made to St. Jude’s Hospital or Hospice of Southern Ky. The family has entrusted Cone Funeral Home (1510 Campbell Lane) with arrangements.
