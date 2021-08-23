Russellville – After a courageous battle with heart issues and Trigeminal Neuralgia, Marcia Randall Fuqua, affectionally known as Mumsie, 87, of Russellville, KY, died peacefully at her home on August 20, 2021.
She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Judge William (Bill) Gray Fuqua. She is also survived by her three children, Renee Kilgore (Patrick) of Bowling Green, KY; Anne Taylor Harr (Kemper) of Chattanooga, TN; and Randall Fuqua (Allison) of Greensboro, NC, six grandchildren one great grandchild as well as her brother, Walter Randall (Alison) and sister, Joyce Sone.
Marcia was born in St. Joseph, MO on August 29, 1933 to the late Walter Ramsey Randall and Ruth Bristow Randall. She attended Hollins College where she met the love of her life, Bill, a student at Washington and Lee. After two years at Hollins, she transferred to the University of Missouri and completed her degree in Elementary Education. While at the University of Missouri she pledged Kappa Alpha Theta. After Bill completed his law degree at the University of Louisville, they married on July 8, 1955. Then their adventures began. They lived in Baltimore, MD; Monterey, CA; and Angouleme, France before moving back to Russellville where she briefly taught third grade before focusing on raising their family.
She was an active member of the United Methodist Temple (over 60 years) and held various leadership positions in numerous organizations, including American Cancer Society, Logan Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, KET, and Junior League of St. Joseph, MO. She served as president of the Logan County Library Board when the new library was built in 1967. Marcia was the first Chairperson of the fundraiser for South Union Shaker Village in 1990. She was also a founding member of the IVQ Club.
Marcia was generous, full of energy, immensely creative, witty and loved to play games with her family and friends. Marcia was an avid walker, golfer and tennis player. She was an excellent bridge player and looked forward to Fridays with her bridge club of 50 years. She loved her family and her family loved her.
The family would like to thank the loving care Marcia received from Kayla Scruggs and Joni Arnold with Hosparus and her very special caregiver and friend, Doris Everett.
A celebration of Marcia’s life will be held Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 11:00 am at the United Methodist Temple in Russellville. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the United Methodist Temple, Logan County Library or a charity of your choice. Summers and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.