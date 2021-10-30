Bowling Green - Marcus Elon Phelps, 31 of Bowling Green passed away Friday, October 29, 2021 at his residence.
The Warren County native was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, David and Esther Walkup. He was employed at Hinkle.
His survivors are his parents Tim and Betty Walkup Phelps, one sister, Mindy McGill (Daniel); three nephews, Landon, Logan and Luke McGill; his paternal grandparents, Denver and Betty Jo Phelps; three uncles, David Walkup (Katie), Anthony Walkup (Polly) and Barry Phelps; four aunts, Carolyn Mathews (Mike), Kathy Beckham, Teri Fulcher and Velma Cowles (Kevin); and several cousins.
Funeral service will be 12 noon Thursday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
The family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made to Hardy & Son Funeral Home, 3098 Louisville Rd., Bowling Green, KY 42101 for funeral expense.
