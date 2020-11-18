Williamstown - Mardee Hobgood Hoggard, formerly of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, November 14 at Emerald Trace Long Term Care in Elsmere, Kentucky, at the age of 80. Mardee was born July 24, 1940 in Slaughters, Kentucky to the late Welby and Donnie Hobgood.
On September 5, 1959 she was united in marriage to Coach Bob Hoggard who preceded her in death on September 15, 2010. Bob and Mardee lived in several cities across Kentucky and traveled as missionaries to foreign countries including Africa and China.
She is survived by 2 children: Sheri (Jim) Faulkner of Williamstown, KY and Kelly (Teresa) Hoggard of Louisville, KY, 4 grandchildren: Steven (Sarah) Faulkner of Lexington, KY, Matthew Faulkner of Florence, KY, Jordan Hoggard and Jackson Hoggard, both of Louisville, KY.
Mardee was a retired administrative assistant and volunteered for various community and church organizations. She was a breast cancer survivor and helped other women through their cancer journey. She was a member of Severns Valley Baptist Church in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
Mardee will be lovingly remembered for her beautiful smile, positive attitude and unfailing faith in Jesus Christ, her personal Savior.
Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held at Kentucky Veterans' Cemetery North in Williamstown, KY at the convenience of the family. Bob and Mardee will be laid to rest together following a Celebration of Life.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association or Severns Valley Baptist Church, Elizabethtown, KY.