Bowling Green,Kentucky - Margaret Ann Barber age 78 of Bowling Green, Kentucky. Entered into rest on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, in Davidson County, Tennessee. Visitation-4: 00 PM - 8:00 PM on Monday, September 2, 2019, at Burnam & Son Mortuary, Inc.201 Center Street, Bowling Green, KY. Services-12:00 Noon on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Icy Sink Missionary Baptist Church-17041 Louisville Road, Smiths Grove, Kentucky 42171. Interment-Icy Sink Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
