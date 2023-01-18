BOWLING GREEN – Margaret Ann Bledsoe Raymer, age 78, of Edmonson County passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, Don L. Raymer; parents, Elvet Herschel Bledsoe, Lucille Houchins Bledsoe; and brother, Elvet Herschel Bledsoe, Jr.
She is survived by her children, Gregory Leo (Stacy) Raymer, Leigh Ann Raymer Portale; siblings, Shelby Bledsoe Jeannette, Raymond Dee Bledsoe, Alice (Jerry) Meeks, Sharon Wyatt; grandchildren, Josh (Ali) Raymer, Connor (Becca) Raymer, Jackson Portale, Ella Portale; great-grandchildren, Paxton Raymer, JJ Raymer, Bo Raymer, Hunter Raymer; nieces and nephews, Lisa Bledsoe Hagan, Brent Bledsoe, Sherry Meeks West, Wes Meeks, Brian Wyatt and Jason Wyatt.
A private family viewing will be held at Cone Funeral home, followed by the entombment at Chapel Hill Cemetery. A celebration of life service will take place on Friday, January 20,2023 at Hillvue Heights Church at 1pm in the atrium. 3219 Nashville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42101.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of the following:
Hosparus Health of Barren River 101 Riverwood Ave, Ste. B Bowling Green, KY 42103 800-264-0521
