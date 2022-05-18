Franklin - Mrs. Margaret Ann Russell, age 77 of Franklin, died Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green.
Crafton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Funeral services will be held Friday, May 20, 2022 at 2pm here at Crafton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Old Union Church Cemetery in Warren County.
Visitation will be from 4pm until 8pm Thursday and after 6am Friday here at the funeral home.
A native of Simpson County, she was the daughter of the late Bunie Gilmer and Aline Bray Gilmer. She was a member of Old Union Missionary Baptist Church in Warren County. Margaret was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved knitting toboggans for the homeless and also loved a good yard sale. In addition, she was an avid flower and garden lover. She always looked forward to getting together with her Wednesday Ladies Group.
She was preceded in death by her brother - Jimmy Gilmer. Survivors include her husband - Carl Russell of Franklin; 3 children - Lorie Patterson (Joe), John Russell (Melanie) and Audrey Phillips (Sam) all of Franklin; grandchildren - Keith Rafferty (Jen), Ben Rafferty (Jamie), Kelsey Gardner (Mike), Trent Patterson (Skyler), Jackson Russell, Belle Phillips, Seth Phillips, Will Phillips and Laurel Phillips; great grandchildren - Charlotte, Daniel, Gia and Savannah.
