Bowling Green – Margaret Ann Tabor, 85, of Bowling Green, passed away at 6:45pm November 29, 2021, surrounded by her family. Margaret will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and dedicated Republican. Margaret was born in Bowling Green, Kentucky on February 16, 1936 to the late Cary Milton and Virginia Kirby Goodrum and the family later moved to Louisville for some time. After returning to Bowling Green in 1949 and graduating from high school at Bowling Green High, Margaret worked for a season at Mayhew’s Restaurant before entering into Bowling Green Business University where she met and married the love of her life, Brodus Carline Tabor of Allen County on July 9, 1954 before becoming a mother to her three children. Margaret remained heavily involved in politics her whole life, serving as President of the Warren County Republican Women’s Convention (1991) and attending many national conventions, representing both Warren County and the Commonwealth of Kentucky. She was a member of First Baptist Church Bowling Green. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Brodus, as well as her brother Donald Lee Goodrum and one step-brother, Samuel Alesse. Margaret is survived by her son, Ronald (Becky), daughters, Dianne Brown (Donnie) and Sharon Harbison (David), grandchildren, Erin and Stephen Tabor, and Meredith Harbison, as well as several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, December 3, 2021 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation will be held Thursday, December 2, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and resume Friday from 9 a.m. until time of funeral at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. & Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
