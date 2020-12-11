Bowling Green - Margaret Bruce Pemberton, 97, of Bowling Green passed away November 21, 2020 at her residence. The Bowling Green native was a daughter of the late Robert Campbell Pemberton and Mabel Coombs Pemberton. She was preceded in death by her sister Frances Elizabeth Clarke and her brother Robert C. Pemberton, Jr.
She graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1942 and the Bowling Green Business University in 1943.
Margaret worked for the Western Kentucky Gas Company and the Tennessee Valley Authority. She was a charter member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church and was the office secretary from 1974 - 1990.
She is survived by two nieces, Pamela Burrett and Patricia Adelman; their four children, Nicole McCain, Rebecca Burrett, Melissa Adelman, Jonathan Adelman; and their five grandchildren, Caroline, Evelyn, Margaret, Abigail, Catelyn.
Margaret was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Services will be scheduled at a later date. Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.