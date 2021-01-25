FRANKLIN – Margaret Curtis, age 86, of Mobile, Alabama passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Franklin-Simpson Nursing and Rehabilitation in Franklin, Kentucky. Margaret was born March 16, 1934 to the late Clarence Pierce and Bernice Ivy Pierce.
Margaret is survived by three sons, Keith (Kaye) Curtis of Bowling Green, KY, Rick Curtis of Tampa Florida, and Dennis Curtis of Mobile, Alabama. She was blessed with 8 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren.
Aside from her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Ray Curtis, daughter, Angela Ray Curtis Clark, grandson David Lamar Curtis, sister Nina Sheppard and brother Clarence “Sonny” Pierce
