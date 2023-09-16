BOWLING GREEN – Margaret Dowell Nelson, 96, of Bowling Green passed away on September 12, 2023 in Jupiter, Florida.
The Campbellsville native was a former teacher, a homemaker, a Christian, and a member of Living Hope Baptist Church. She attended Centre College and was a graduate of the University of Kentucky.
She was a daughter of the late Claris Ewell Dowell and Virginia Speer Dowell. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Robert Elgin Nelson.
She is survived by two sons, Robert Ewell Nelson (Rosa) of Gainesville, FL and David Lee Nelson (Carol) of Palm Beach Gardens, FL; a sister, Frances Dowell Houk of Lexington, KY; five grandchildren and two nephews. Graveside services will be held on Friday, September 22, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in Fairview Cemetery. Johnson Vaughn Phelps has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
