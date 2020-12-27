Bowling Green - Margaret Elizabeth Proctor Daniel, 85, of Bowling Green passed away December 25, 2020 at Greenview Regional Hospital.
The Warren County native was born March 5, 1935 to the late John R. 'Dick' and Lula Belcher Proctor. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Eddie Denton Daniel; daughters, Judith Carrol and infant Meloney Kay Daniel; siblings, Aubrey Proctor, Earline Ford, Geneva Hesson, Madeline Hunton, and Sylvia Power. Margaret attended Southside Baptist Church. Her and husband co-owned E&M Builders. She was known as an amazing cook and took great pleasure in helping others.
Survivors include several nieces and nephews and special friend, Mary Carby.
Funeral services will be held at noon Tuesday at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel with visitation from 10 a.m. until noon. Burial will take place next to her husband at Fairview Cemetery.