Bowling Green – Margaret Gentry Pounds, age 78, of Bowling Green passed away peacefully at her residence on Monday, January 30, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. She was born Saturday, March 25, 1944 the daughter of the late Reuben Emmett Gentry and Hattie Richardson Gentry.
She was Valedictorian of the last class to graduate from her hometown high school in Sonora, Kentucky, before consolidation. Mrs. Pounds earned Baccalaureate and Masters Degrees (With Honors) from Indiana University, Bloomington, Indiana, where she was a member of Mu Phi Epsilon Music Sorority. She taught Elementary Music for three years at the Indiana University Laboratory School and was adjunct professor in the Western Kentucky University Music Department, with teaching responsibilities in piano and Music Appreciation.
She was a member at First Christian Church of Bowling Green and a proud member of P.E.O. International.
A devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, gifted cook, and friend, she will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Her memories will be cherished by her loving husband, Dr. Dwight Pounds of Bowling Green; her children, Bryn Gentry Pounds (Stacey) of Overland Park, KS, and Linette Pounds Barkley (Lucas) of Lexington, KY; her beloved grandchildren, Audrey Morgan Pounds, Evan Christopher Barkley, and Madelyn Davis Barkley.
A Celebration of Margaret’s life will be held Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 12:00 Noon at First Christian Church. Visitation will be Friday, March 3 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the church and resume Saturday prior with reception from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 Noon. Margaret will be laid to rest at Western Kentucky University’s Chandlers Chapel Columbarium. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Margaret’s memory to Hospice of Southern Kentucky or the Music Ministry at First Christian Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
