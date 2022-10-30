Alvaton – Margaret Dufour Hazel, 87, of Alvaton passed away October 29, 2022 at her residence surrounded by family.
The Boston, MA native was born June 29, 1935 to the late Arthur and Marie Lequ Dufour. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 57 years Happy Chandler Hazel.
Margaret moved to Kentucky in 1959 with her husband and spent her life caring for her family and was always planning Sunday dinner even up until her final days. She was a member and attended Bethany Baptist Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother, wife, and friend to many.
Survivors include her children, Paul Hazel (Jo) of Alvaton, Michael Hazel of Allen County, Diana Stanaway (Jeff) of Hendersonville, TN, and John Hazel (Lucas Blackburn) of Bowling Green; grandchildren, Megan Jo Cardwell (Andrew) and Lindsey Lambert; and great-grandchildren, Cathryn Jo and Samuel.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with visitation from 4 until 8 p.m. Monday and after 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Bethany Community Cemetery beside her late husband. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
