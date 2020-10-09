Bowling Green - Margaret "Jane" Slater, 97, of Bowling Green entered into rest Thursday, October 8, 2020 at her residence. Jane was born November 8, 1922 and was a native of South Bend, IN.
She was preceded in death by her husband John F. "Slats" Slater, her parents Frank W. Hartzer and Margaret (Binzen) Hartzer son Jack F. Slater, sister Katherine Eppic.
Jane was a housewife and a active member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church and a master bridge player at the age of 16. She and her husband John were married at the Chapel on the campus at Notre Dame University. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Survivors include her son Scott Slater (Karen) of Bowling Green, her precious grandchildren Renee Page (Robin), Michael Slater, Jason McKinney (Rebekah) and Jeremy McKinney. Her precious great-grandchildren Haley Page, Hannah Page, Grayson McKinney, Nora McKinney, Aiden McKinney, Audri McKinney and Ari McKinney. Special niece Mary Eppic and nephew Dick Eppic. There will be a private memorial services at a later date. The family chose cremation. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel.