Henderson - Margaret, 101, beloved matriarch of the McCollom family passed away April 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister, and her youngest son, George E. McCollom II. She is survived by: Libby McCollom Sutton (Ronnie, WKU retiree) and locally Steve Sutton (Kendra) and great granddaughters Sallie and Samantha Sutton. Due to the COVID-19, a small family graveside service was held at Fairview Cemetery in Henderson, Kentucky on Friday April 3, 2020. Arrangements were handled by Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home.