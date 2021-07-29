Bowling Green - Margaret L. Snodgrass Sanborn, 71 of Bowling Green passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at her residence. The Hartford, Kentucky native was a daughter of the late Theodore Snodgrass and Dimple Elms Neighbors. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant son, John Allen Craft; brothers, Robert Snodgrass, Connie Snodgrass, Lindy Snodgrass, Isaac Snodgrass, Isaih Snodgrass, Eugene Cox and Ronnie Kessinger; a sister, Imogene Ryan.
Mrs. Sanborn was a homemaker and a member of the First Pentecostal Church.
Survivors include her husband, Scott Sanborn; one daughter, Jennifer Logan (Lewis); two sons, Ricky Lay and Tommy Craft (Beth); one brother, Oral Kessinger; two sisters, Louise Bullington and Helen Martin; ten grandchildren, Kayla Cowles (Carlos), Nathanael Logan (Khiyla), Nevaeh Logan, Justin Hulman, Dylan Craft (Alexis), Kaylie Craft, Faith Craft, Jackie Lay, Malichi Lay and Jeremiah Lay; several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; special friends, Jean Dotson, Angela Dunning, Peggy Conners and Sherry Remour.
Funeral Services are scheduled for 11:00 am, Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home with burial in the Green River Union Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm Friday, July 30, 2021, and again from 9:00 am to 11:00 am on Saturday at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hosparus.