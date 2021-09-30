Bowling Green – Sutton, Margaret “Libby” (McCollom), age 79, of Louisville, KY, passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021. She was a graduate of Henderson High School and received both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Education from Western Kentucky University. Libby was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority, and an active member of Douglass Hills Church of Christ.
She will be dearly missed by her husband of 56 years, Dr. Ronnie Sutton; sister, Patty (Ron) Kimberlin; brother, Charlie (Debbie) McCollom; sister-in-law, Ann McCollom; sister-in-law, Rita (Bob) Butler; sons, Doug (Lynn) Sutton; Steve (Kendra) Sutton; Keith (Leslie) Sutton; grandchildren, Bailey Sutton, Blake Sutton, Sallie Sutton, Samantha Sutton, Kelsey (Devon) Presson, Chris Sutton; and many loving nieces, nephews, and other family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Royden and Margaret McCollom; brother, George McCollom. Libby found tremendous joy in her six grandchildren. She was their number one fan and supported each one in their educational, extracurricular, and individual activities.
She enjoyed all crafts, loved gardening, and was passionate about cooking for her family and friends. She was an avid sports fan, particularly women’s basketball. Libby would always light up the room with her smile and friendliness.
Funeral arrangements in Louisville will be at Ratterman Funeral Home. 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville. Visitation will occur on Saturday, October 2 from 4-7 p.m. ET with funeral service on Sunday, October 3 at 2 p.m. ET. The burial will take place on Monday, October 4 at J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel/Bowling Green Gardens Cemetery in Bowling Green, KY. Visitation from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. CST with a graveside service immediately following at 1:00 p.m. CST.