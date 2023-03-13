Margaret Lorraine Fitzgerald, age 75, passed away in Bowling Green, Kentucky on March 10, 2023. She was born to the late Horace and Dorothy (Logan) Kerr in December of 1947. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 32 wonderful years Leslie Tolbert Fitzgerald, Sr.
Margaret was a homemaker who enjoyed woodworking with her husband in the refinishing business they started together. She was an avid quilter and a proud member of Tuesday Morning Sit & Sew.
Survivors include her children; Richard Fitzgerald (Brandi), Sally Fitzgerald, Elizabeth Fitzgerald, Leslie Fitzgerald, Jr. (Debra), and Michael Fitzgerald. Three grandchildren; Michael Fitzgerald Jr., Levon Taz Fitzgerald, and McKenna Fitzgerald.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Ursuline Sisters of Mount St. Joseph (8001 Cumming Road, Maple Mount, KY 42356). J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.
