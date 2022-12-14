Morgantown – Margaret Lonell Sprouse Lynn, 84, of Bowling Green, Kentucky and previously of Frankfort, KY passed away peacefully on December 12, 2022.
Lonell graduated from Warren County High School in 1954. She lived and worked in Frankfort for many years while married to her late-husband James Lynn and where she was active at Buck Run Baptist Church.
In 2006, Lonell moved back to Bowling Green where she became active at Providence Knob Baptist Church. Lonell is survived by her daughter, Shelly McGee, sister Jean Gray, nieces Jennifer Gray and Janis Miller, and nephew Ronald Gray.
A funeral service will be held at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home in Bowling Green, KY at 10:00 am CT on December 15, 2022. Visitation will be held immediately prior to the service from 9:00 am – 10:00 am. Graveside services will be held at the Frankfort Cemetery in Frankfort, KY following the funeral service at 3:00 pm ET. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation https://www.alz.org/kyin/donate.
