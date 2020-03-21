Bowling Green - Margaret "Peggy" Truman age 89 of Bowling Green, died Friday, March 20, 2020 at Greenview Regional Hospital.
The native of Maysville, KY lived in Washington, D.C. and Ft. Thomas, KY before graduating there from Highland's High School in 1948. She attended the Corcoran Gallery School of Art in Washington, D.C., the Central Academy of Commercial Art in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the University of Kentucky, where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta. After marriage and locating a growing family to several areas of Kentucky and Louisiana, the family moved to Bowling Green in 1964. In 1980 she graduated Cum Laude from Western Kentucky University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree. She was a member of The Presbyterian Church in Bowling Green where she served as a Sunday School teacher, Elder, Choir member, member of Circle 6, and Chair of the church's Art Board. She worked as a freelance artist in commercial and fine arts for over 50 years, and also taught art from time to time. She won numerous awards and recognition in area art shows. Two portraits she painted of Circuit Court Judges, William E. Allender and Robert M. Coleman, hang in the Warren County Court House. Other interests over the years included The Virginia Garrett Garden Club, the P.E.O. Sisterhood, the Ladies Literary Club, the Southern Kentucky Guild of Artists and Craftsmen, the Visual Artists League, Artworks, Inc., the Bowling Green Gallery Hop, and volunteering at the Medical Center. Peggy is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Lee C. Truman Jr., her parents, Edwin "Ned" Hughes and Margaret Bates Hughes, and her brother Edwin "Bo" Hughes Jr. Survivors include a son, David S. Truman and his wife, Kim Beatty Truman of Monessen, PA; two daughters, Martha "Marti" Truman and her spouse, Kia J. Bentley of Richmond, VA, and Linda Truman Welch and her husband, David L. Welch of Bristol, TN, five grandchildren and three great grandchildren. A memorial/celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Presbyterian Church of Bowling Green, Western Kentucky University Art Department, or Bowling Green Special Olympics.
