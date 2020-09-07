Bowling Green - Margaret (Butler) Young, 81 of Plano passed away September 6, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Browder & Marvie Butler. Margaret was born in Plano, KY on April 1, 1939. She was also preceded in death by her husband Bernnie Harles Young of 54 years. Margaret was a graduate of Warren County High School class of 1957. She worked for Union underwear (The Derby), Warren County Courthouse, Antique Mall and Hardcastle Tag Sale. Margaret loved antiques, gardening, cooking for family and friends, preparing for Christmas all year long and attending her grandchildren's sporting events. She was an avid U.K. fan and a loving and giving grandmother. She is survived by two sisters; Marie Smith and Murl Raymer (Raymond); and was also preceded in death by a brother David Earl Butler; a sister-in-law Marian Butler; and a brother-in-law Buddy Smith; and was known as "Grandma Margaret" to a host of several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be at 12:00 noon Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Bowling Green with burial to follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 8 from 5:00 - 8:00 PM at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel and Wednesday, September 9 at First Baptist Church from 11:00 am until time for the funeral service.
