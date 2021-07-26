Bowling Green, KY – Stop what you are doing and put your lipstick on today! Our beloved mother: “Mama Margie,” “Meme,” “Aunt Margie,” “Ms. Margie,” Margie Gay Smith Buchanan has passed away. She left this world in the early morning on Saturday, July 25, 2021 at the age of 83. Mama Margie battled health issues with spunk and good humor the last few years, and while it is heartbreaking to let her go, we hope she is in the arms of our father, Bobby Harrison Buchanan, who left us in 1994. As a true lady of the 1950s, she knew you weren’t properly ready for the world, unless you were wearing your lipstick. Mama was ready to see her heavenly father and so we will help her with her lipstick and celebrate Mama’s life before we lay her to rest on Thursday, May 29. Margie Gay Smith Buchanan was born on February 3rd, 1938 in Christian county to Ersie Lorene Strode Smith and Freeman Smith. She was the second oldest of five children: Daisy Aleta Smith Bibee, Linda Beth Smith Douglas, Pattie Carolyn Smith, and Randy Glenn Smith. Her early life was spent on the “dairy farm” in Christian county, later on the family moved to a farm just outside of Allensville, Kentucky. After attending Guthrie High School, Mama Margie moved to Louisville and worked as a switchboard operator. Although she worked at Holley Carburetor and the Medical Center, most of her life she was a homemaker. She lived in Madisonville and California for a while, but Bowling Green was her true home and it’s where she spent most of her life. Always up for an adventure and ready to travel, Mama Margie got to see the world. Grandmother, Ersie Smith, loved to oil paint and so did Mama Margie. Her landscapes were full of color and thoughtful details, like “hiding” a granddaughter riding on the back of a flying goose. Mama Margie had four children: Robert Buchanan, James Buchanan, Karla Buchanan Vincent, and Sandy Buchanan. “Meme” adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved hearing stories about their daily lives and funny things they would say. Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 28, from 4-8:00 p.m. and Thursday from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. The funeral will be on Thursday, July 29 at 11 a.m. with burial to follow in Bowling Green Gardens.
