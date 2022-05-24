Bowling Green – Margie Marie Bush Reynolds, 83, of Bowling Green, passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at her daughter’s residence in Franklin, TN. The Hart County, KY native was a daughter of the late Eddie Dewey Bush and Mary Francis Lewis Bush. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Clint Reynolds; one sister; and seven brothers. Mrs. Reynolds was a member of Southside Baptist Church and was a retired sewing floor supervisor at Turner Industries. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm on Friday, May 27 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Park City, KY. Visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, May 26 and from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm on Friday, May 27 at the funeral home. She is survived by a son, William David Reynolds (Shauna); a daughter, Marsha Reynolds Kline (Ted); four grandchildren, Michael Kline (Monica), Caitlin Kline, Siri Reynolds and Judah Reynolds; and several nieces and nephews.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to The Assistance Fund (www.tafcares.org).
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.