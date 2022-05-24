Bowling Green – Margie Marie Bush Reynolds, 83, of Bowling Green, passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at her daughter’s residence in Franklin, TN. The Hart County, KY native was a daughter of the late Eddie Dewey Bush and Mary Francis Lewis Bush. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Clint Reynolds; one sister; and seven brothers. Mrs. Reynolds was a member of Southside Baptist Church and was a retired sewing floor supervisor at Turner Industries. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm on Friday, May 27 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Park City, KY. Visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, May 26 and from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm on Friday, May 27 at the funeral home. She is survived by a son, William David Reynolds (Shauna); a daughter, Marsha Reynolds Kline (Ted); four grandchildren, Michael Kline (Monica), Caitlin Kline, Siri Reynolds and Judah Reynolds; and several nieces and nephews.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to The Assistance Fund (www.tafcares.org).