SCOTTSVILLE – Marguerite Carter, 109, of Scottsville, KY passed away Friday, January 27, 2023 at Cal Turner Rehab & Specialty Care. The Elm Creek, NE was a retired librarian and member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Bowling Green.
She was a daughter of the late Gabrielle Johnson and Sarah Jacobson Johnson and wife of the late Ralph Thompson Carter.
She is survived by 1 son: Dr. Lee Carter and wife, Marilyn, Scottsville, KY; 3 granddaughters: Jacqueline Carter, Sarah Carter and Elizabeth Carter; 2 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by 8 sisters and 8 brothers.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation was chosen and Goad Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. www.goadfh.com.
