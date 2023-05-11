BOWLING GREEN – Marian N. Edmunds, age 44, passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, TN. Marian is the daughter of Peggy and Randy Chambliss of Alvaton, KY and Gwynne and Sherry Edmunds of Woodburn, KY.
Marian was preceded in death by her grandfather Douglas Forshee, grandparents Gwynne and Gloria Edmunds, uncle Mike Forshee, and uncle Greg Edmunds.
After graduating from Greenwood High School class of 1997, Marian decided to follow her passion for helping others and began her study of social work at Western Kentucky University. During her time at WKU, Marian was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority (1998-2002). Marian lived the true beliefs of Kappa Delta that the power of women’s friendships would transform lives and make a positive difference in the world. Her love of the sorority moved her back to Chestnut Street as the KD House Mom (2008-2016), which was an honor to her as a way to give back to her sisters.
Following her graduation from Western Kentucky University in 2002, Marian continued her mission of helping others. She firmly believed that all people could see positive changes in their lives with help and support. She was a social worker for The Medical Center of Bowling Green and The Medical Center of Scottsville. However, most of her career was spent on her passion of working with teenagers through the Department of Juvenile Justice.
Marian was such a proud member of her family. She loved to share about her siblings, Morgan and Dillon, and their accomplishments. She was so excited to be an aunt to Anna Jo and Doss. Marian would proudly share stories with friends about her niece and nephew as well as her cousins that she adored so much. Marian’s heart of gold made an impact on so many people. She was a loyal friend who loved her people fiercely.
Through Marian’s journey as a Type I Diabetic, she knew that one day she might need a kidney transplant. Because of this, she made the selfless decision to be an organ and tissue donor. This is just another way to attest to Marian’s giving spirit and love of helping others.
Survivors include her parents, Peggy and Randy Chambliss & Gwynne and Sherry Edmunds, her grandmother Christeen Forshee, a sister Morgan Pendley (Daniel) and niece Anna Jo, and brother Dillon Chambliss and nephew Doss Chambliss, sister Megan McDavitt (Scott) and brother Jaron Kinser. She is also survived by her aunts and uncles Garth and Liza, Gared and Sarah, Gary and Sherrie, Penny and Mark, Gary, and Paula as well as several cousins. She also leaves behind her babies, Gus and Maggie, her beloved Boston terriers.
Services will be held at J.C. Kirby Lovers Lane. Visitations will be Friday, May 12th 4-8pm and Saturday, May 13th 10am-2pm with funeral at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow in Bowling Green Gardens.
