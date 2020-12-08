Bowling Green, Kentucky – Marianna (Staples) Stiles, 72, of Bowling Green, passed away on December 6, 2020. She was born to the late James Hobson and Anna Ruth Staples in Henderson, KY on January 23, 1948. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Frances Ruth London. Marianna was a bus monitor for the Warren County School System for about 20 years and she also was the bookkeeper for Gale’s Distributors. She was a member of Forest Park Baptist Church; she sang in the choir for many years there. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Roger Stiles; sons, Josh Stiles (Crystal) and Jim Stiles (Stephanie); brother, Jim Williams; grandchildren, Kyla Duke, Wyatt Duke, Skylee Duke, Thomas Stiles, and Oaklee Stiles; nieces, Amye London and Audra London; and nephew, Keith Williams.
Services will be private with a burial at Bowling Green Gardens. J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.