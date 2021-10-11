Bowling Green, KY - Marie Ann Craighead entered into eternal rest on October 7th, after a brief illness. She was the youngest of three born to Lucille and Robert Downey.
Marie was a 1967 graduate of Bowling Green High School and a retired bookkeeper. She was a member of Faith United Methodist church.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Darrell and son, Allen. Marie was preceded in death by brother, Ray Downey. She leaves behind one sister Betty Gase (Charles) of Red Boiling Springs, TN; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Cone Funeral Home on Friday, October 15, from 4-8pm and on Saturday, October 16, from 10am-2pm with Services at Plano Baptist Church.