Bowling Green - Marie Anna Johnson, age 94, died Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Hospice House in Bowling Green, KY. The Warren County native was the daughter of the late Luther Lee Price and Nancy Anna Wooldridge Price.
She is preceded in death by her husband Earl G. Johnson and son Jerry Johnson, brothers Ernest Price, Thomas Price, Doug Price, Hugh D Price and Ervin Price, sisters Mary Tittle, Marlene Benningfield, Nadine Purkerson and Helen Price.
Marie was a pitcher from 1948-1952 of the Derbyettes fastpitch softball team, during that time they won a state championship. She attended Crossland Community Church and was self-employed as a Restaurant Entrepreneur.
She is survived by sons Terry Johnson (Tracey), Chuck Johnson (Bettie), daughter in law Pam Johnson of Bowling Green, KY, brothers Wayne Price (Judy), Joe Price (Sylvia), grandchildren Jill Lindsey, Julie Doss (Tony), Penny Binion (Scotty), Kevin Johnson (Jennifer), Kelly Reynolds (Jason), Tim Johnson (Mindy) and Tori East (Bryar), numerous great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren and several nieces & nephews.
Visitation will be 4:00 - 8:00 PM Monday, March 29, 2021 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel and 9:00 AM Tuesday, March 30, 2021 until time of service at 11:00 AM. Funeral Service will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lover Lane Chapel with burial to follow in Bowling Green Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.