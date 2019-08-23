Adolphus - Marie Blankenship, 82, of Adolphus, KY passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Scottsville, KY native was a homemaker; loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother; former employee of Washington Overall Manufacturing and A. O. Smith; co-owner of Blankenship and Sons Pest Control; employee of Guarantee Pest Control and member of Union Chapel United Methodist Church for 55 years. She was a daughter of the late Raymond Armour and Evelyn Elizabeth "Sweetheart" Pardue Armour Fisher. She is survived by her husband of 66 years: Jenner Lee Blankenship, Adolphus, KY; 5 sons: Terry Blankenship and wife, Rhonda; Jimmy Blankenship and wife, Terry Elaine, all of Adolphus, KY; Michael Blankenship and wife, Linda; Barry Blankenship and wife, Lee Ann and Chris Blankenship and wife, Ruthane, all of Scottsville, KY; 1 daughter: Beverly Calvert and husband, Alan, Adolphus, KY; 12 grandchildren: Matt Blankenship (Christie), Davi! d Blanken ship (Christy), Beth Thompson (Matt), Nikki Towe (David), Seth Blankenship (Meredith), Jimmy Darren Blankenship, Olivia Blankenship, Amy Jewell (Matt), Bradley Blankenship, Isaac Stuart (Lindsey), Sarah Constant (Jordan) and Colby Calvert (Savanah); 17 great grandchildren and Several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by 2 sisters: Margie Jones and Alice Lones. Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Maxie McGuffey and Bro. Chuck Pruitt officiating and burial in Mt. Union Cemetery. Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday and after 9:00 a.m. Saturday until funeral time at Goad Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Norton's Children's Hospital. Donations may be made at Goad Funeral Home. www.goadfh.com
