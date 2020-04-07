Marie Cowles Bunch, 83, passed away on April 3, 2020 in Bowling Green, KY at MedCenter Health.
Marie was born in Warren County, KY on February 26th, 1937 to V. E. and Lena Cowles. She graduated from Bristow in Warren County and married her high school sweetheart, James Ray Bunch, on April 12th, 1956. Marie was a member of Lost River Church of Christ and valued her time spent with the congregation.
Marie Cowles Bunch is preceded in death by her mother and father, V.E. and Lena Cowles, her brother, Robert Cowles, and sister, Virgie Davis.
Marie is survived by her husband of 64 years, James Ray Bunch; her three sons: James Ray (Jimmy) Bunch Jr. (wife Vicki Bunch), William David Bunch (wife Morgan Bunch), and Jonathan Cowles Bunch; brother, Jessie Cowles; 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Due to current social distancing at this time, celebration of life for Marie Cowles Bunch will be held at a later time. Donations can be made in Marie’s memory to Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society.
