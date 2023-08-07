BOWLING GREEN - Marie Graybeal Meffert, age 87, passed away August 4, 2023 in Bowling Green. Marie was born in Campbellsville, KY to Bruce and Nellie Graybeal. Marie was married to Tony Meffert, the love of her life for 67 years. Tony passed away in 2020.
She was also preceded in death by her son Paul B. Meffert (Lyn) of Bowling Green, her parents, brother Charlie Graybeal and sister Brenda Klein. She is survived by her children Mike Meffert (Robin) of Indiana, Dennis Meffert (Dianne) of Bowling Green, April Meffert of Bowling Green, and David Meffert (Debbie) of North Carolina, brother Bucky Graybeal, grandchildren Shannon Meffert, Andrew Meffert, Sam Meffert, Emily Meffert, Haleigh Tharrington, Hunter Meffert, Dakota Meffert and Dawson Meffert.
Marie retired from Bowling Green Public School system. She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church where she was involved with many Catholic ministries including working with Knights of Columbus over the years. She loved to travel with Tony, golf and play Canasta with her friends and enjoy wonderful meals with her family.
Visitation will be Friday August 11th from 10:00 a.m. to noon followed by a noon funeral mass at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, with private burial in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. J.C. Kirby & Son Funeral Chapels has been entrusted with arrangements.
