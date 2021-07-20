Bowling Green – Funeral services for Marie Bullock Ward, 99, of Bowling Green, Kentucky will be held Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Fielder Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon prior to the service. Mrs. Ward was born December 5, 1921 in Grassland, Texas, and died Tuesday, July 13, 2021 in Woodburn, Kentucky. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.