Bowling Green – Funeral services for Marie Bullock Ward, 99, of Bowling Green, Kentucky will be held Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Fielder Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon prior to the service. Mrs. Ward was born December 5, 1921 in Grassland, Texas, and died Tuesday, July 13, 2021 in Woodburn, Kentucky. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS