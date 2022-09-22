Bowling Green – Marilyn Ann Key Rodriguez, age 59 of Bowling Green, passed away peacefully, on Wednesday at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Bowling Green to the late William Paul and Mary Frances Spears Key. She worked at Western Kentucky University in Building Maintenance and was a member of Glendale Baptist Church.
Marilyn is survived by her husband of 22 years, Marcos Rodriguez. her children. Jennifer Castillo (Federico), Tina Green (Tommy), William Gonzalez Quevedo (Branda Farinelli) Bradley Green and James Allen Green (Stacey). Sisters and a brother, Connie Justice, Wilma Harrod and Danny Paul Key. Eleven grandchildren and one great grandson.Three step-children. several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, also great great nieces and nephews and cousins. Her Furry Friends, Yogi, Callie, Tutor, KiKi, and Dexter.
Visitation will be from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm Sunday and after 9:00 am Monday all at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. Funeral service will be at 12 noon Monday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel, with burial to follow in the Fairview Cemetery # 2. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky in loving memory of Marilyn.
