Smiths Grove – Marilyn East Gaines, 86 of Smiths Grove passed peacefully on Monday, May 23, 2022 at her residence. The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Paul and Hazel Kemble Elkins. She was preceded in death by her first husband Samuel Fredrick East and by her brother, Rondell Elkins and her sister Elizabeth Baird. Marilyn was a member of Oak Forest Baptist Church and was branch manager for PNC Bank for over 35 years. Leaving to cherish her memories is her husband Jerry “Peanuts” Gaines; her children, Nancy Clark (Scott), Ronnie East (Lisa), Kelly Jenkins (Bob), Phillip Gaines, Ashley Buttram (Mike) and Mike Gaines; six grandchildren, Carson East, Wesley Jenkins (Samantha), Hillary Shreve (Levi), Will Jenkins, Betsy McCoy (Shathan) and Emily Rhoades (Derek); great grandchildren, Madison Grace Jenkins, Samuel Easton Jenkins, Norah Kate Shreve, Bennett Hill Shreve, Charli Ann McCoy, Axel Dean Rhoades; several nieces and nephews and caregiver, Teresa Chism. Funeral service will be 11 am Thursday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation 1-7 p.m. Wednesday and 9-11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society, 1925 River St., Bowling Green, KY 42101
