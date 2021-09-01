Richardsville - Marilyn Faye (Davenport) Basham, 88, of Richardsville, passed away at her residence. She was a former secretary at Richardsville Elementary School for 30 years where she was known as "Mrs. Basham" to many students. Marilyn was a member of Mt. Zion Church of Christ where she served as treasurer for many years. Not only did she serve as a Sunday School teacher, she ministered in countless ways.
She was born to the late R.T. and Naomi McBee Davenport on March 2, 1933 in Warren County. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years Ellis Basham, and a brother Bobby Davenport.
She is survived by her two sons, Bruce Basham (Bambi), and Barry Basham (Wanda), of Richardsville, and a daughter Lynn Barrick (Greg) of Bowling Green. Six grandchildren; Lori Gray (Scott), Tammy Boyd (Chad), Janie Basham, Nicholas Basham, Ryan Barrick (Kelly), Bret Barrick (Courtney) and ten great grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister Deanna Hayes and a brother Jimmy Davenport (Linda).
Visitation will be from 4 until 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel. Funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday at Mt. Zion Church of Christ with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Church of Christ Cemetery.