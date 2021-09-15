Bowling Green – Marilyn Kaye McMillan, 68, of Bowling Green, KY passed away at her home on September 13, 2021. She was born May 12, 1953 in Tompkinsville, KY to the late Charlie McMillan and Luella McMillan who survives.
Besides her mother she is also survived by a daughter Erica McMillan Wiggins of Bowling Green, a son Jason McMillan (Bonnie) of Franklin, two sisters Wanda Jones (Ricky) of Bowling Green and Bonita Harper of Edmonton, a brother Billy Joe McMillian (Meloney) of Louisville, three precious grandchildren Jayden and Kaley Wiggins and Christian Gross, two nieces Amber Poynter (Cole) of Edmonton, and Taelor Adams (Tyler) of Louisville and two nephews Matt Skaggs of Edmonton and Austin McMillian (Bethany) of Louisville, 5 great nieces and several aunts, uncles and cousins whom she loved dearly.
Besides her father she is preceded in death by a brother Charles Tim McMillian, grandparents Carlos and Edna Rich, two uncles Bill Rich, James “Sonny” Rich and a cousin Jacqueline “Mickey” Halcomb Loder.
She retired from the Medical Center in 2011 where she worked for 31 years in the Kitchen and dietary department. She was a born and raised Monroe County girl who loved her small town upbringing. After retirement she was a caregiver for her mother. She enjoyed spending time with family, friends, grandchildren and going to church. Marilyn spent many hours on the ball field watching her granddaughter play softball. She loved watching her grandson grow into the young man he is. Marilyn was happy to have gained a daughter and grandson who she adored. Everyone that knew her loved her and everyone she met she loved.
Visitation will be Friday, September 17, 2021 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Also visitation will be Saturday 10:00 am until time of services at Old Zion Heritage Way Baptist Church. Funeral will be conducted at 1:00 pm at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Expressions of Sympathy may be made to American Heart Association.