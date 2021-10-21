Russellville - Marilyn McKinley Riley age 89 of Brentwood, TN, formerly of Russellville passed away Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at the Hospice House in Bowling Green, KY. She was born in Borden, Indiana to the late Joseph Theodore and Bessie Belle (Martin) McKinley. Marilyn is a member of the Crittenden Drive Church of Christ and formerly the Assistant Administrator for Potter Children Home in Bowling Green. She is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years Harry Barclay Riley, two brothers Leland McKinley and Max McKinley and two sisters Barbara Faske and Joyce Money.
Marilyn is survived by three sons; Steven Barclay Riley of Russellville, Dr. Thomas Allen Riley (Anne) of Brentwood, TN, and Joseph Neal Riley (Andrea) of Rome, GA, two daughters; Mary Linda Moore (Ken) of Mount Pleasant, TN, and Sara Louise Boyd (Chad) of Franklin, TN, a brother Joseph Daniel McKinley (Edna) of New Albany, IN, seven grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Funeral services for Marilyn McKinley will be conducted Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at the Crittenden Drive Church of Christ with Scott Harp and Tom Riley officiating and burial to follow in the Belmont Cemetery. Visitation will begin Friday evening in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. and Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until service time at 11:00 A.M. at the Crittenden Drive Church of Christ.
Pallbearers; Mathew Riley, Emily Guerrero, Melinda Neely, Jim Riley, Conrad Boyd, Harrison Boyd and Elizabeth Bell.
The family has asked that donations be made to the Tennessee Children's Home or to Lipscomb University (Barclay and Marilyn Riley Scholarship for Bible majors)