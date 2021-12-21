Bowling Green – Marilyn Louise Schneller (Debus), 88, of Bowling Green, passed away Saturday, December 18. The Kansas City, KS native was a daughter to the late Irene L. Debus and Frank H. Debus. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Ronald Debus. Marilyn was married to Joe for 69 years. She was a devoted wife and mother of twelve children, thirty grandchildren, and thirty-one great grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Joseph P. Schneller, Sr.; six sons, Joseph P. Schneller, Jr. (Marilyn), George F. Schneller, John R. Schneller (Julie), James L. Schneller (Tana), Jerome P. Schneller, Jeffrey A. Schneller (Michelle); six daughters, Karen L. Schneller, Linda M. Palen (Roger), Susan E. Stevens (Jeff), Mary Kay Schneller, Cheryl A. Jackson (Tony), and Diane L. Bush (Jeff); one sister in law, Frances Grattan (David); thirty grandchildren, thirty-one great grandchildren, along two nieces and three nephews. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church with burial to follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to St. Joseph Church Restoration Fund, or to Hospice of Southern Kentucky. Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.