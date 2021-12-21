Bowling Green – Marilyn Louise Schneller (Debus), 88, of Bowling Green, passed away Saturday, December 18. The Kansas City, KS native was a daughter to the late Irene L. Debus and Frank H. Debus. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Ronald Debus. Marilyn was married to Joe for 69 years. She was a devoted wife and mother of twelve children, thirty grandchildren, and thirty-one great grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Joseph P. Schneller, Sr.; six sons, Joseph P. Schneller, Jr. (Marilyn), George F. Schneller, John R. Schneller (Julie), James L. Schneller (Tana), Jerome P. Schneller, Jeffrey A. Schneller (Michelle); six daughters, Karen L. Schneller, Linda M. Palen (Roger), Susan E. Stevens (Jeff), Mary Kay Schneller, Cheryl A. Jackson (Tony), and Diane L. Bush (Jeff); one sister in law, Frances Grattan (David); thirty grandchildren, thirty-one great grandchildren, along two nieces and three nephews. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church with burial to follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to St. Joseph Church Restoration Fund, or to Hospice of Southern Kentucky. Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.