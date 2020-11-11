Bowling Green – Marilyn Nelson, 85, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Born August 7, 1935 in Ashland, Ohio she was the daughter of Eugene and Esther (McCork) McMurray.
Marilyn worked in the housekeeping field and was an avid NASCAR fan and collector of stuffed bears. She enjoyed playing BINGO, word search puzzles and reading with her favorite author being James Patterson.
She is survived by her children, Darlene (Jeff) Mouser of Bowling Green, Kentucky and Mike (Judi) Milligan of Reynoldsburg, Ohio; her grandchildren, Wesley (Whitney) Mouser of Glasgow, Kentucky, Michael (Rachel) Mouser of Bowling Green, Kentucky; Evan (Caitlin) Mouser of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Erika Milligan of Champions Gate, Florida and David Milligan of Reynoldsburg, Ohio; and six great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Harold McMurray and a sister, Karolyn Wright.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Ashland Cemetery conducted by Pastor Matthew Pond.
