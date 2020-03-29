Auburn – Marion Elizabeth Woodward age 87 of Auburn, Kentucky passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020 at the Hospice House in Bowling Green. She was born in Alvaton, Kentucky on June 27, 1932 to the late Frank and Mirtie Elizabeth (Barbee) Woods. Marion was a member of the Pearce Memorial United Methodist Church and is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years Marcus Leon Woodward, four brothers Elmer, Delmer, Jack and Willie and three sisters Ruth Russell, Ruby Hardcastle and Bonnie Abrams. She is survived by her:
Two sons Gary Woodward (Jacque) of Franklin, Kentucky and Jay Woodward (Tammy) of Auburn, Kentucky two daughters Donna Campney (Charlie) of The Villages, Florida and Karen Woodward of Auburn, seven grandchildren Kevin Murphy (Abbey), Derek Murphy (Amanda), Lane Woodward (Peyton), Jennifer Smith (Kevin), Ashlea Johnstone (Cole), Lindsey Sila (Tony) and Chelsy Woodward (Brandon) and 8 great grandchildren.
Due to the restriction on funeral services because of the coronavirus the family will have a private graveside service for the immediate family at the Auburn Cemetery. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Young Funeral Home Auburn Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
The family ask that donations be made to the Pearce Memorial United Methodist Church.
