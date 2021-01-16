Bowling Green - Marion Fay Boyd, age 75 of Bowling Green, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Thursday January 14th, 2021 at the Medical Center caused by a tragic accident outside her home.
She was born November 24, 1945 in Bowling Green, Ky. to the late Sam and Ossie Payne. She was preceded in the death by her husband, Rev Hugh Ray Boyd whom she married at the age of 19.
Marion began her career at the Medical Center at a young age where she advanced through a radiology technician to become a manager of Radiology. She was a teacher, mentor and friend to many students and staff. She loved her many friends and colleagues and that continued through her remarkable 57 years of employment. In recognition of her many years of service an education scholarship fund in memory of Marion has been established at the Med Center Health Foundation to support a student entering the Radiologic Technology program at SKYCTC. Donations may be mailed to Med Center Health Foundation, 800 Park Street, Bowling Green, KY 42101 or on-line at MCHealth.Foundation.
Marion loved the Lord and was a staple member of the United Calvary Baptist Church, one who had the greatest of faith. If you knew Marion, she was not shy about telling you that you better "straighten up." She trusted God and he was her savior and comforter.
Mrs. Boyd is survived by her daughter Sharon Gass, husband Mike Gass, three grandchildren Brittany Gass, Sarah Gass and Ashley Rich (Dylan), her sister Barbara Lynch of Dallas TX and her in-laws: Neil Boyd, Jimmy Boyd (Judy), Gary Boyd (Sharon), Danny Boyd (Connie), Darrell Boyd, Ann Pollard, Jo Carolyn Yelvington with several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Sharon loved her mother very much and thanks her for being a great example of a Christian mother, friend, confident and prayer warrior. She will be forever missed by her friends and family.
A walk-through visitation will be held Sunday January 17th from 2:00 to 5:00 pm and beginning on Monday January 18th at 9:00 am at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Services will be held at 11:00 am Monday January 18th at the funeral home with burial to follow in Bowling Green Gardens.