Bowling Green - Marion Potter Thomas, 97, of Bowling Green passed away Monday, December 9, 2019, at home. She was the daughter of the late Theo and Kate Potter. Marion was born on February 26, 1922, in Warren County. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kellie Steen and her brother, James Potter. Marion was a member of First Christian Church. She is survived by her husband of 77 years, Willard Thomas, five children; Harriett Selva (Stan), Richard Thomas (Charla), Linda Giusti (Mike), Beth Canter (William) and Patti Mauldin (Tim), 12 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. A private family burial will follow. Visitation at the funeral home will be Wednesday from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the First Christian Church, 1106 State St. Bowling Green, KY 42101. The family would like to thank the caregivers of Time Savers and the staff of Hosparus for their care.