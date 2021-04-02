Lakewood, CO. - Marion Wesley Ray, 80, of Lakewood, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021. He was born in Rocky Hill, Kentucky on December 12, 1940 to Everette and Pauline Ray.
Marion graduated from Bowling Green, Kentucky High School, Western Kentucky University and a master's degree from University of Colorado, Boulder. He served in the Air Force and was stationed at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado and served a year at a radar site in Iceland. He got to return to Iceland for a vacation 50 years later.
He was a CPA and worked for the Federal Government at Lowry Air Force Base. Marion was a runner and participated in races in both Colorado and Kentucky. He was delighted when his son, Darren, would run in the same race along with him. On weekends, in the summer, you would see him riding his bicycle along the Bear Creek Trail. Marion would enjoy eating pizza from Phillip and Julie Garramone's Italian Restaurant.
He is survived by his loving wife, Joni Ray; sons: Darren Ray, Phillip (Julie) Ray and grandchildren: Vincent, Nicholas and Jolie. He was preceded in death by his mother and father and his brother, Malcolm Ray. Marion was a kind and gentle man.