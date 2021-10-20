LOUISVILLE - Marjorie, who died on October 12, was born on May 29, 1922 in Anaheim, California to Otto and Ada Fellbaum. She married Shirley Ayers in 1944. They moved to Kentucky in 1945 and started a business, the Squirt Bottling Company in Bowling Green.
She was very talented musically, playing the piano and singing in the choir. She moved to Louisville in 1995 to be with family. She was preceded in death by her husband, brothers Harold and Bob, and daughter Kathy.
Marjorie is survived by her sons: David (Linda), William, Mike (Patty), and Mark; son-in-law John, 10 grands; 20 greats, and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of her life will be held later. Donations may be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church.